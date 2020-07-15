Blue Earth police investigating thefts of campaign signs

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Police Department investigating after taking multiple reports of thefts involving campaign signs taken from people’s yards.
Footage given to the police department of one of these thefts that happened Tuesday in a resident’s front yard.
Officials are reminding the public that campaign signs are considered personal property and like anything else, taking someone's personal property without permission is considered theft.
Also, authorities say if people are in possession of stolen campaign signs they can also be charged with possession of stolen property.
Anyone that has any information on this string of thefts is asked to contact the Blue Earth Police Department.
