Blueprint for success: Mankato West’s Crissy Makela

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For over the last 20 years, Crissy Makela has coached the Mankato West Scarlets girls’ soccer team.
“It’s been a lot of learning. I don’t think we obviously started where we are now,” Makela said.
While a lot of work goes into all those victories, there’s also plenty of action going on behind the scenes.
”The varsity players have buddies. Their buddies are all kids that are new to the West program. A couple of times throughout the season, they give their buddy a note, maybe a small gift like a Gatorade to know they’re important, they’re included,” explained Makela.
The Scarlets also utilize player nicknames, fun games at practice and awards for reaching goals as ways to build team chemistry.
As far as the work on the field goes, West has no trouble getting players to buy into its system.
”We try, in training sessions, to make sure kids understand why we’re doing the training we’re doing. We’ll tell them, today’s focus is all about building around the midfield because in our last two games we skipped our midfield. Sometimes you’ll have to do that, but our major asset would be to build through the midfield and bring our midfielders with, so we have a numbers up situation.”
The players have excelled on the pitch and the Scarlets have advanced to three state tournaments in the past five years, taking each contest along the way as an opportunity to improve.
”Every team matters, every game matters. Every game is a learning opportunity. Even if things aren’t going well in a game, you take that as an opportunity to learn and say OK we should do that next time, we shouldn’t do that next time. What did we learn?”
Makela’s blueprint for success is building a winning culture both on and off the field.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.