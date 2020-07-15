Charges filed against Nicollet man for damage, rioting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New charges stemming from peaceful protests locally that turned violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
According to a criminal complaint, about 9 suspects were seen on surveillance footage breaking the glass of a store and stealing items inside.
Investigators identified 33-year-old Michael Conerly Senior, of Nicollet, as one of those suspects. Nearly $500 worth of items were stolen. Damage to the property is estimated at nearly $3,000.
When questioned by police, Conerly alleged he threw a rock at the store windows in an attempt to break the glass, but he claims it didn’t break at that point. Conerly says he left the location once the glass at the store did break.
He is charged with one felony count of first-degree damage to property and one misdemeanor count of third-degree riot.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.