Data: COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people of color

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Medical Association is opening up a dialogue through forums about multiple topics not often covered enough when talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday’s topic was racism.
According to the Minnesota Medical Association and the COVID-19 Tracking Project, Black, Native American and Latino populations are the hardest hit by COVID-19.
All three minority races are experiencing over 2,000 case incidences per 100,000 residents. Asian is at 896 per 100,000, while white is at 227 per 100,000.
“If we look at biracial breakdown for Black and LatinX populations are overrepresented in occupations that are essential workers or high exposure risk. They are also underrepresented in those occupations that are likely to be able to work at home. This speaks to increased risk based off of economic and structural racism that contributes to the COVID-19 disparities we see,” explained Dr. Nathan Chomilo, Minnesota’s Medicaid medical director.
The next forum will take place at 12 p.m. on July 29 and will examine managing your personal finances during COVID-19.
