International students remain in strenuous and unclear situation after rescinded guideline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It was a sudden decision that president Trump just released, ok classes cannot go online and here you go, ok good thing that our university took this hybrid system. A bit of relief in our mind that ok there is a hybrid system, but then the concern came: Are there enough classes for students to take? Are the students feeling safe?” representative of international students at Minnesota State University, Mankato Dolly Baruah said.
The rule, issued earlier this month, said foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas would need to take at least some courses in person in order to legally remain in the U.S. in the fall semester.
17 states and the District of Columbia had sued the administration which led to the decision to back down on those restrictions.
Although, international students still seek clarity and support.
"Can they get the chance to come back and finish their education? No, that's again a doubt. And even if you go back, can you continue education and graduate? Not sure. So, all the resources and the time that the students and their families have put, it's all just going to go to waste," Baruah said.
“We have no voice here, we have no power, so we cannot make any decision right. So, we are totally dependent on this community and our state government to speak up for the international students,” Baruah said.
Right now, 1/3 of international students at MSU, Mankato are facing homelessness and 40-percent are food insecure, according to a recent university survey.
And, due to visa travel restrictions, job opportunities are scarce.
"Over 11 students, international students, got infected with COVID-19 by coming to on-campus for employment," Baruah said.
“They particularly have to work on campus and there’s not enough job available for the students, that’s why they are facing homelessness and food insecurity, they have no money in their pocket to pay rent or pay their medical bills,” Baruah said.
The university has addressed some of these concerns by creation jobs and providing some financial relief, but not nearly enough to reach its more than 1,000 international students.
More help is certainly needed, but for some, it’s too late.
“They had to put either, they survive or complete their education, they had to forget their education and just got back home,” Baruah said.
For others, Barauh says, there’s still hope.
To donate to the efforts to provide financial relief for the international students, visit the Go Fund Me Page organized by the Remember Me Too Movement.
