JCC seniors suit up for one final softball game

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) -The cancellation of the high school spring sports season ended the careers of many student athletes from across the state. While the pandemic continues, three recent Jackson County Central graduates managed to suit up in their Huskies gear one final time.
“We didn’t get our senior season, so it was really nice to be able to play another game,” said Jordan Rogotzke, JCC CF/P.
For these student athletes, the end of their playing careers came abruptly earlier this year.
“Sad at first, I didn’t think I was ready for it to be over, but after I talked to my family and coaches, I kind of came to terms with it and realized I was proud of everything I did on the field,” said Haley Tvinnereim, JCC 3B.
“It really didn’t seem real right away. I figured we’d be back on the field in a couple weeks. Then a couple times whenever I drove past the field during the day, I was like I’m not going to be able to play there again,” said Rogotzke.
As the months passed, Minnesota began slowly reopening, and now some sports have returned, including softball.
Opening the door for an opportunity.
“Usually the seniors don’t get to play, but the coaches all talked about it and said ‘We want to give the girls one last game and go out with a bang.‘” said Rogotzke.
So the Huskies honored the seniors as the final chapter to their JCC careers came to a close.
“I was really nervous at first because of course we didn’t get a whole lot of practice, but once I got out there, it was like riding a bike. It was super fun.” said Jordann Schneekloth, JCC 2B.
“Even just to be on the field in this uniform seemed like it was never going to happen again, so to be able to play, it was amazing,” said Tvinnereim.
“It was awesome to see a lot of members of the community come out and support us for our last game. It was a good feeling,” said Rogotzke.
Enjoying each moment until the final out.
“I was happy with how I ended the season last year, and I didn’t regret anything. I think that’s why I handled this situation so well. I took away what I learned most. To work hard and always show up,” said Schneekloth.
Setting a positive example for athletes everywhere.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.