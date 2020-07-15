Jeffers Petroglyphs re-opens to public after pandemic related closure

COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota attraction, home to about 5,000 petroglyphs, reopens to the public Wednesday.
The historic site which dates back more than 7000 years is located in Comfrey. It has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but is welcoming visitors again on site for the first time Wednesday as they have adjusted to comply with Department of Health guidelines.
“We’ve had to make logistical changes, the way people flow through the site, we’ve had to close parts of the visitor center, that are really hands-on orientated, so that section is closed. We’ve adjusted our tours from 15 people to 10 people,” says site manager David Briese.
Jeffers will welcome 50 guests today. They have 430 booked over the next month, which is about 25% of their normal summer business.
