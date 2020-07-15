Longtime member of the KEYC family passes away

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A longtime member of the KEYC-TV family passed away over the weekend.
Elaine Peterson spent 40 years at KEYC in programming, promotions and even on the air, hosting “Update with Elaine,” which covered community events and organizations.
Elaine retired from KEYC in 2001 and you can call her one of the original pioneers of KEYC, which signed on the air in October of 1960.
In 1994, Elaine received a Minnesota Broadcasters Association Award for Outstanding Personality. In 2001, she received the CBS Television Eye on Excellence Award, and in 2002 she was inducted into National Academy of Television Arts and Science Silver Circle.
Elaine was known for her love of skiing, gardening and chocolate. She would often share little chocolates with friends, family and even strangers.
Elaine, thank you for your years of service to KEYC and southern Minnesota. You will be missed.
Elaine Peterson was 84 years old.
