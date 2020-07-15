Minnesota State Fair to host fine arts exhibition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the Minnesota State Fair won't happen in its entirety this year, there is still a way to check out the creative artwork Minnesotans have to offer.
The fair will host a fine arts exhibition Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Artwork will be selected through an online juried competition and then displayed in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds. The exhibition can be viewed in person during special ticketed gallery showings and virtually.
Tickets are $10 each. Attendance is limited to 25 percent of building capacity in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.