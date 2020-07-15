NCAA approves St. Thomas’ jump to Division I sports; women’s hockey program to join WCHA

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of St. Thomas (MN) Athletic Department announced Wednesday the NCAA has approved the school’s application to make the jump from Division III to Division I athletics.
The Minnesota State Mavericks’ women’s hockey team will soon have a new challenger in the Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association when the Tommies join the league for the 2021-22 season.
“On behalf of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, I am pleased to welcome the University of St. Thomas to our league,” WCHA Women’s League Board Chairman and University of Wisconsin Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason King said. “As we’ve gone through the membership process with St. Thomas, I have been impressed with their leadership at all levels, as well as their vision for their university, their athletics programs and their women’s hockey team. This is a big win not only for our league, but also for the sport of women’s hockey.”
St. Thomas was welcomed into the league after a unanimous vote by the WCHA’s board of directors.
As for the rest of the school’s sports, 19 of the 21 remaining sports will join the Summit League, while the St. Thomas football team will compete in the Pioneer League. School officials said Wednesday the men’s hockey team’s future conference will be announced at a later date.
“We are thrilled to welcome the University of St. Thomas to the WCHA in 2021,” WCHA Commissioner Jennifer Flowers said. “St. Thomas is a dynamic private institution that brings with it a history of excellence both academically and athletically. The addition of St. Thomas enhances the WCHA’s regional footprint and further diversifies our incredible league. We look forward to expanding our Twin Cities fan base by welcoming the passionate Tommie fans. The WCHA is proud to be the women’s hockey home for the University of St. Thomas.”
St. Thomas’ athletic teams will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 academic year.
