NCAA approves St. Thomas’ jump to Division I sports; women’s hockey program to join WCHA

“On behalf of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, I am pleased to welcome the University of St. Thomas to our league,” WCHA Women’s League Board Chairman and University of Wisconsin Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason King said. “As we’ve gone through the membership process with St. Thomas, I have been impressed with their leadership at all levels, as well as their vision for their university, their athletics programs and their women’s hockey team. This is a big win not only for our league, but also for the sport of women’s hockey.”