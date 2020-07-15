NCAA schools announce nominations for Woman of the Year Award

(KEYC) — NCAA member schools announced their nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award on Tuesday afternoon.
Nominees from southern Minnesota colleges and universities include Maggie Knier, Kenya Henderson and Anna Hemmelman.
A former swimmer for the Minnesota State Mavericks swim team has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Maggie Knier, who graduated in spring 2020, was nominated by Minnesota State and is one of a record 605 nominees from all three NCAA divisions.
In the classroom, the Big Lake, Minnesota, native was named to the Dean’s List every semester while attending MNSU and graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average, while double majoring in marketing and mass media.
Knier was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Confernce All-Academic Team three times during her four years in Mankato and recently the named to the CoSIDE Academic All-American Second Team for the second time in her college career. To add to her already impressive resume, she also was a CSCAA Scholar All-American and recently was named the winner of the NSIC’s Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award for Academic Excellence.
Kenya Henderson was one of the six student-athletes to be nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Henderson earned four Academic All-Conference honors during her four-year career at Bethany Lutheran College.
Anna Hemmelman was another student-athlete from the UMAC to be selected to represent her school.
The Winona native began competing for the Knights in 2017, when she finished her debut season with an All-UMAC accolade.
In her second season with the program, Hemmelman was named the UMAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year after becoming the first player in Knights’ history to finish a season with an unbeaten singles record (7-0) from the number one spot in the lineup.
Hemmelman followed up her stellar sophomore campaign with a successful junior season for the Knights that included being named to the UMAC Women’s Tennis All-Decade Team.
The NCAA is expected to announce the Woman of the Year Award winner in the fall.
The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
