NCAA schools announce nominations for Woman of the Year Award

Knier was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Confernce All-Academic Team three times during her four years in Mankato and recently the named to the CoSIDE Academic All-American Second Team for the second time in her college career. To add to her already impressive resume, she also was a CSCAA Scholar All-American and recently was named the winner of the NSIC’s Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award for Academic Excellence.