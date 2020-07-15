Nicollet County reports 13th COVID-19 related death

(KEYC) - Nicollet County reporting its 13th death due to COVID-19 today, an individual in their 50′s.
It’s one of 8 new deaths being reported statewide today. 578 new cases have also been identified, including 27 new cases in Blue Earth County.
More than 790,000 COVID-19 tests have now been completed statewide. More than 38,000 Minnesotans who had the virus have now recovered.
Iowa is reporting 3 new deaths today with the death toll now at 759. More than 27,000 people have recovered there.
