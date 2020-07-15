USDA approves hemp production plan as industry booms statewide

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — On a family-run farm on the outskirts of New Richland, a greenhouse shelters a plant budding with potential.
“We grow all type-3 cannabis, which is what we know as ‘hemp.’ also known as high CBD hemp. So all our varieties include high CBD, low THC,” Lance Perkins, owner of dreamin’ farms in new richland, said.
Dreamin’ Farms began growing hemp in 2019. They’re currently operating under a pilot program created in 2014, aimed at learning more about what hemp can do, and how to regulate it.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Minnesota’s plan for a permanent program.
“It seems to be similar. It’s all about learning the genetics of the plant and keeping the THC below the legal limit,” Perkins said.
That legal limit is .3% THC, which is the chemical that makes marijuana, also derived from the cannabis plant, psychoactive.
To put that in perspective -- experts say the average marijuana plant contains around 20% THC -- 66 times more than Minnesota hemp.
Six years since the state legalized its growth, the hemp industry has exploded. Minnesota now reports more than 8,000 outdoor acres and four million indoor square feet of registered hemp growing within the state.
Perkins’ plants all turn into CBD oil, but the potential for the hemp plant isn’t limited to CBD products. From food, to clothing, to sustainable energy. Hemp as an ingredient can be found across the spectrum of commercial industries. And with more research, its possibilities are only growing.
“We call it the plant of 10,000 uses,” Perkins said.
Perkins says he sees the public perception of cannabis slowly changing and the stigma breaking down.
He says, with education, hemp will improve life as we know it, for those who farm it, and those who consume it.
The biggest challenge: educating on the difference between hemp, marijuana, and the varieties of cannabis in between.
“By maybe scientifically claiming those terms better, we’re able to more or less holistically look at hemp as cannabis, and then cannabis not just as a psychedelic, but rather an extremely useful plant that can further benefit human life,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.