Waseca Co. deputy returns to work 9 months after suffering burns

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Nine months after being badly burned while investigating a fatal accident, Waseca County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Langr celebrates a new milestone in his recovery.
Langr put his uniform on and headed back to the office last week for the first time since he was electrocuted in October after coming into contact with a downed power line.
Langr is easing back into work, putting in about 4 hours a day right now. While there, he’s been busy going through stacks of paperwork and is taking time to catch up with coworkers that he hasn’t seen in months.
“It’s really been awesome because it’s my coworkers coming in and they’re like , hey you’re back, we’ve missed you and everybody that’s said hi has already sent cards and love but to actually be there at my desk and they swing by it’s really cool, you know you’re at work,” says Waseca County Deputy Josh Langr.
As for when Langr will return to patrol duty, that will depend on his recovery from his most recent surgery that happened June 1st, where skin from his arm was used to cover the scar in the back of his head.
