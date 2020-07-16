AmeriCorps looking for tutors in Mankato area schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With distance learning taking up a chunk of the last school year and a possibility for the fall, the demand for tutors is skyrocketing statewide.
AmeriCorps says the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than past years.
The organization is recruiting more than 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools, including four in Mankato for the 2020-2021 school year.
Tutors are being sought for commitment ranging from 18 hours to 35 hours a week beginning in August. New this year, tutors can opt to serve just a single semester or make a commitment for a full academic year.
Along with a stipend, full-time tutors can also earn an additional $4,000 for student loans or tuition. That award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older.
