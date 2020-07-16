As number of COVID tests rises over 800,000, Minnesota deaths continue downward trend

(KEYC) - Minnesota health officials today report 611 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight new deaths, that means Minnesota has now reported daily deaths in the single digits for two straight weeks.
249 Minnesotans are currently hospitalized with 103 in the ICU. The state reports 44,347 total positive cases since the pandemic began.
Of the 611 new cases in the state, 35 of those were in southcentral Minnesota. New cases were reported in the following counties: Blue Earth-9, Brown-1, Cottonwood-2, Faribault-3, LeSueur-1, McLeod-2, Nicollet-3, Redwood-1, Rice-8, Sibley-3 and Waseca-1.
In Iowa, health officials have confirmed 36,866 total positive cases of COVID-19. 190 are currently hospitalized, with 62 in the ICU. More than 27,000 Iowans have now recovered.
