Gov. Walz to visit Henderson to highlight bonding bill need to fix Highway 93

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz highlights the need for a strong bonding bill by visiting a southern Minnesota highway that has long dealt with flooding.
Governor Walz, state leaders and Henderson city officials will gather at the Highway 93 flood improvement project in Henderson this afternoon. City leaders are still hopeful the highway will be included in a bonding bill this special session.
“The funding level is at about $20 million dollars and this is raising the entire trunk highway for the most part between Highway 169 and Henderson. .while the actual funding wouldn’t’ be in the city limits itself we’ve taken the lead to help District 7 and MnDOT get the money to raise this road,” says Henderson mayor Paul Menne.
Governor Walz will highlight his push for a strong bonding bill and his local jobs and projects plan at 2:00 Thursday afternoon. The event is not open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.