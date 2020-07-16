Mankato area transportation improvement plan meeting tonight

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members are invited to voice an opinion about the area's Long Range Transportation Plan update.
The project by the Mankato Area Planning Organization, serves as a blueprint to help make transportation decisions and offers guidance and directions for residents to achieve a shared vision for preservation and mobility.
You can join the live open house tonight at 5 p.m. For those unable to attend, a recording of the presentation will be available on the project website after the event.
