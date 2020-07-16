MAPS says it will allow any student to learn from home, regardless of state’s decision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - "I think that we can confidently say that everybody wishes and wants our kids to return to school," superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools Paul Peterson said.
In less than two weeks, the Minnesota Department of Education, along with Governor Tim Walz, will announce whether students can return to the classroom in the fall.
While some parents are eager to see their kids head back to school as normal, some also have concerns.
"We know that we have students that have pre-existing health conditions, we know that we have families that have concerns about their child's health and well-being and so being able to offer that distance learning is important," director of teaching and learning Travis Olson said.
That’s why Mankato Area Public Schools announced they would offer online learning to any student, regardless of the state’s decision.
"It seems like its been terribly long in the anticipation of what the school year will bring. It's been really important for us to stay in touch with our parents and families. So, we wanted to make sure that when we knew that distance learning was going to be an option for anyone that chooses it that we had an opportunity to share that to at least provide some information as we wait for the larger decision that will be coming from the state," Peterson said.
Peterson says the hybrid learning model, some in-person learning, and some distance learning, will pose as the greatest challenge if the state chooses that learning model.
“We absolutely know that regardless of any of those models, this next school year will look very different. Even if we’re in person, we know that the operations and the movement in and out of our buildings will look different. But, no doubt the hybrid model poses the most challenge for us as we look at how to schedule students, how to enforce the required social distancing that would be in place under a hybrid model, what busing looks like, what does the food service breakfast and lunch program look like, and then how are we able to support academic and social and emotional learning in classrooms that will have to be redesigned,” Peterson said.
There aren’t answers for addressing those issues yet.
Right now, MAPS’ focus is to gather information from kids, families and staff.
“It’s going to be different and we got to work hard at collaboratively and throughout our organization to make sure that we’re doing the very best we can for our students,” Olson said.
