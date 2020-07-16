MAPS says it will allow students to learn from home, regardless of state’s decision

“We absolutely know that regardless of any of those models, this next school year will look very different. Even if we’re in person, we know that the operations and the movement in and out of our buildings will look different. But, no doubt the hybrid model poses the most challenge for us as we look at how to schedule students, how to enforce the required social distancing that would be in place under a hybrid model, what busing looks like, what does the food service breakfast and lunch program look like, and then how are we able to support academic and social and emotional learning in classrooms that will have to be redesigned,” Peterson said.