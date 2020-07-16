MDH announces free COVID-19 testing for those without insurance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health announces new health care option that will cover testing for individuals who do not have insurance.
State health officials making that announcement Wednesday in an effort to help people not shy away from getting tested due to concerns over cost. To qualify for free coverage for testing you must be a resident of Minnesota, provide proof of citizenship, and social security number. You must also not be enrolled in any other health insurance.
While at the testing site, simply ask the health care provider administering your COVID-19 test for an application to cover the cost of the test. The provider will submit your application, and you’ll get a notice in the mail about whether it’s approved or denied.
