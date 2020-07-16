Minnesota DNR to study trumpeter swan population

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources starts a study to learn more about the trumpeter swan population in Minnesota.
The last statewide Trumpeter Swan survey conducted in 2015 found the breeding population was estimated to be more than 17,000.
Researchers are hoping to find out more about their migration, year-round movements, mortality risks and use of various habitat types. To gather the data, the DNR will be capturing and fitting swans with neck-collar-mounted transmitters at locations throughout Minnesota.
