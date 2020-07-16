Minnesota DNR to study trumpeter swan population

Brian Fredlund, Wildlife Operations Specialist, and Mitchell Haag, Wildlife Specialist, both with Three Rivers Park District, capturing a trumpeter swan to tag, mark and draw blood for research (Source: Deborah Rose)
July 16, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:55 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources starts a study to learn more about the trumpeter swan population in Minnesota.

The last statewide Trumpeter Swan survey conducted in 2015 found the breeding population was estimated to be more than 17,000.

Researchers are hoping to find out more about their migration, year-round movements, mortality risks and use of various habitat types. To gather the data, the DNR will be capturing and fitting swans with neck-collar-mounted transmitters at locations throughout Minnesota.

