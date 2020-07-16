Minnesota State University, Mankato reviews criminal justice program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s criminal justice program is reviewing is educational programs for future peace officers and correction officers.
The virtual town hall sessions are scheduled in response to community concerns over policing, and panelists discuss what the future of criminal justice programs will hold.
“When we see a cultural change it is usually through the next generation,” said Faculty Chair of the Department of Government Pat Nelson. “If we are educating our next generation of officers, we need to give them some broader ideas and we need to give them some history. We need to plant them in a place where they can make some good decisions and look with more open eyes and listen with open ears.”
The next panel is scheduled for next Monday at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
