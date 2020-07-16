Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.6% in June

June's employment numbers capture the job situation immediately after the reopening of indoor service at restaurants and bars. Seasonally adjusted gains in June were led by leisure and hospitality, up 35,300 (24.9%), with accommodation and food service gaining 31,400 of the jobs (26.0%) and arts, entertainment, and recreation gaining 3,900 job (18.7%), followed by trade, transportation, and utilities up 19,100 with most of the gains in retail trade, up 17,300 jobs (6.4%) and education and health services up 16,900 jobs (3.4%) with 10,600 jobs added in health care & social assistance (2.4%) and another 6,300 jobs added in Education Services (11.3%). The small supersector called other services (including personal services) added 11,300 for an over the month growth rate of 12.9%, the strongest growth rate of any supersector after leisure and hospitality.