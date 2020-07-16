Rapidan Dam Store remains busy after opening July 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Rapidan Dam Store has been a regional fixture for over 100 years, but even they haven't experienced anything like the past few months.
The store itself is now offering take out food options and even a walk-up window option to order food, a shake or a slice of their famous pie.
Since opening July 1, co-owner David Hruska says the dam area, including the park and campground, have been packed.
"If you come over here on a weekend, there are picnic tables scattered all through the yard and all of them are full with people sitting down, families sitting down eating and kids playing in the park," said Co-Owner David Hruska. "I think they just like to get out in the country and get away from everything."
The Rapidan Dam Store hit the ground running July 1 when, normally, they have a couple of weeks to really get in the groove of things before the busy season.
The store has gone through seven 80-pound cases of hamburger, made 90 pounds of potato salad and used over 100 gallons of ice cream in the 15 days they’ve been open.
“First weekend was a little rough because it was new for us and it took us a little getting used to, but in 15-days my sister has made over 350 pies. The most she’s made in one month is just over 500. She’s on pace to hit over 800 pies this month if we keep going at this pace,” said Hruska.
The Rapidan Dam Store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
