Waseca businesses alerted to fake $20 bills circulating in city

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Chamber of Commerce warning area businesses of counterfeit bills being passed within the city.
Chamber officials say two businesses have reported taking a fake $20 bill this week. Each bill had a different serial number and different counterfeit traits.
In one case, marker wrote on the bill but did not detect that it was fake. The Chamber is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Waseca Police Department.
