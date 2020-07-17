County grant to help MSU students with food insecurity

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant hopes to help students at Minnesota State University, Mankato who are dealing with food insecurity.
The grant allowed for the addition of a freezer at MSU’s Crossroads Campus Cupboard. Typically, Campus Cupboard serves 15 students per week during the summer. Due to the economic impact of COVID, they’re now serving 60 to 80 students per week.
Campus officials say the new addition of a freezer will help them accept donations of meat and other frozen foods to help better serve the students coming to the food shelf.
