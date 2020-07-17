Dangers of toxic blue-green algae

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The sight: arguably pretty gross and the smell: Pretty bad.
We’re talking about Blue Green Algae and it’s thriving on some Minnesota Lakes this summer.
Blue Green Algae, also known as cyanobacteria thrives in nutrient filled, calm, warm waters.
Making areas like Lake Crystal’s Loon Lake hot spots this summer.
“What we are seeing with just a warmer climate, is lakes farther north that never used to have blue green algae blooms, now they experience some very bad blooms,” said Watershed Pollutant Monitoring Network Coordinator for Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Patrick Baskfield.
The noticeably blue tinted bacteria grows in circular patches and produces harmful toxins that can people and animals sick.
“They can produce toxins depending on the blue green algae present and those toxins can effect your respiratory system, if you’re out water skiing or inner tubing or whatever you can get the air-sols lifted up in the air and you can breathe in their toxins, it can affect your skin cause rashes and worst case scenarios there are some of the blue green algae that can produce neuro-toxins,” explained Baskfield.
In most people, symptoms may be mild but for pets, especially dogs, ingestion can lead to death.
“Dogs if they get blue green algae on their fur come out of the water they start licking it off they can pass away or get violently sick with diarrhea and vomiting,” said Baskfield.
Young children and pets are at high risk in these waters due to their size and likelihood of swallowing contaminated water.
While not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, officials advise when in doubt, stay out.
For more information on identifying Blue Green Algae, its toxins and health effects visit Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency site here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.