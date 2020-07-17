Fatal crash near Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - It happened on Highway 14 East at Blue Earth County Road 56... just before three o’clock this afternoon.
State Patrol says a Dodge Ram was traveling east on Highway 14, while a Mazda 3 was crossing the Highway 14 from northbound County Road 56 when they collided.
The driver of the Mazda died in the crash; authorities aren't releasing her name yet..
The Blue Earth Co. Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Eagle Lake Police and Fire. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Mayo One and MnDot.
