Food preservation webinars to educate, guide in process

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Food preservation is a popular option as every trip to the grocery store comes with coronavirus concerns.
Preserving food is especially useful if you want to buy larger quantities and shop less often. Having a garden is also helpful. In the end, it’s important to use approved recipes to ensure quality and food safety.
“Canning or food preservation is not cooking, it’s based on science,” said Suzanne Driessen, a food science educator at the University of Minnesota Extension. “So, it’s really a science not an art. The art part is when you look at your product and you feel good about your accomplishment. That’s the great part. But, it really is based on science and if you start adding a little bit or this or a little extra of this, that can really change that final product and the outcome can be risky. Especially if your home canning, because there’s a risk of causing foodborne (disease) on that and it can actually be deadly.>
Driessen says the greatest benefits of food preservation are limiting food waste, having control of your diet, as well as it being a positive lifestyle change.
The free webinar courses and online resources are available through the University of Minnesota Extension.
