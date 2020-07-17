Food preservation webinars to educate, guide in process

“Canning or food preservation is not cooking, it’s based on science,” said Suzanne Driessen, a food science educator at the University of Minnesota Extension. “So, it’s really a science not an art. The art part is when you look at your product and you feel good about your accomplishment. That’s the great part. But, it really is based on science and if you start adding a little bit or this or a little extra of this, that can really change that final product and the outcome can be risky. Especially if your home canning, because there’s a risk of causing foodborne (disease) on that and it can actually be deadly.>