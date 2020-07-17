UPDATE: Gas Leak in North Mankato resolved; some residents briefly evacuated

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato says a gas leak was been detected on the 400 Block of Monroe Avenue around 10:00 Friday morning.
CenterPoint Energy is repairing the line.
The city says all residents on the 400 Block of Monroe Avenue were briefly evacuated but allowed to return home around 10:45. Residents on the 400 Block of Harrison Avenue and the 400 Block of Tyler Avenue were asked to close their windows, close outdoor air intakes, and stay indoors.
No word on what caused the leak.
