Graduates on the go at Minnesota State University, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Believe it or not, graduation ceremonies are still happening throughout the summer here in Mankato.
Friday afternoon, Minnesota State University, Mankato held a mobile graduation ceremony for 28 new master’s degree holders in social work.
Stomper, MSU Mankato’s very own mascot, was there to send them off.
Master’s of social work typically graduate during the summer months.
“Usually we have a beautiful ceremony for them in Ostrander Auditorium here on campus, but because of COVID-19, we had to create an alternative,” said professor of social work Dr. Nancy Fitzsimons. “So we’ve created a sort of mobile graduation to at least give them a moment of recognition of honor and celebration Sort of a little gift from us to them.”
Those new degree holders continue their practice in social work services.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.