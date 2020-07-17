Hate speech prompts swift response from New Ulm Human Rights Panel

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Human Rights Commission issued a letter to the Parks and Rec Department after recent instances of hate speech being written on the city’s community art wall park.
The hate speech has since been covered up by volunteers, but the commission asked the parks and rec department and city manager to increase its response to any future potential instances.
The park contains walls where graffiti artists are allowed to practice their art.
“Just recently it’s become a sort of expression of hate and that’s what we wanted to stop,” said Larry Czer of the New Ulm Human Rights Commission. “We just wanted to outline and emphasize that this is important to the city and it’s important to us - let’s work together at solving this problem.”
The New Ulm Human Rights Commission is spearheading a training session for city leaders, law enforcement and religious leaders on welcoming outsiders to New Ulm.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.