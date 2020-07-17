Janesville man makes history

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - In the town of Janesville, you'll find a local tire shop that restored a historic piece of equipment.
Janesville Tire Service put tires on the world's largest tractor down in Clarion Iowa on Tuesday July 14th.
This event has been in the making for two years, the idea to restore the tires came when Paul Beckstrand looked at the tractor for the first time.
After inspection, three of the four tires were flat and one was completely ruined, but that didn't get in Beckstrand's way.
“We took in apart and we just unbolted a pair of the wheels. Came back here to dismount the tires and tried to get that tire fixed, but it was beyond repair. Well, later on I was driving down the road and I got to thinking, we should put the world’s largest tire on the world’s largest tractor,” Tire Installer and Employee of Janesville Tire Service, Paul Beckstrand said.
The gathering attracted a large crowd of Ag enthusiasts, media and regular folks wanting to see history in the making.
This is an experience that Beckstrand will remember forever.
“This is kind of history and it took me back a little bit there. That Janesville Tire got to work on the world’s largest tractor, it was a unique experience that I’ll never forget,” Beckstrand said.
