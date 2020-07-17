Judge considering lawsuit filed by Rep. Muson against Gov. Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - We could learn as soon as today the results of a lawsuit filed by State Representative Jeremy Munson to end the emergency powers of Governor Tim Walz.
Munson says the judge is currently considering the case, and while they could have a ruling today, it could take the judge up to two weeks to respond.
Munson argues the governor's executive powers are unconstitutional.
According to Munson, eleven other states, including Wisconsin, have already found their Executive branch’s lawmaking authority to be unconstitutional.
