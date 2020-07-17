Lake Crystal anglers take top spot at SATT competition, advance to Tournament of Champions

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — For Lake Crystal’s Ludeman family, fishing is a family affair.
This year, Sander and Camden Ludeman are partners with their mom, Breanna, calling the shots as their coach.
”We all interact great on the water, even if we fight, we still have a lot of fun out there,” Sander said.
This past weekend, the Ludeman brothers teamed up on the same boat in a field of 400 anglers competing for a chance to fish again in the SATT Tournament of Champions next month.
”We went out there thinking we were just going to clutch the top 20,” Sander added.
The fish on Mille Lacs Lake were slow at the start, but the Ludeman’s stayed within striking distance of the top boat throughout the day, and eventually made a late push to win the statewide competition with their bag virtually weighing in at 33.39 pounds.
”We got to one boulder, we were fishing and just started pulling off big ones. Just kept hitting that spot all the day, got the fish we needed and won the tournament,“ Sander continued.
”First of all, we didn’t think that it was attainable,” Camden said. “First place had 31 pounds, earlier in the day we had 20 and thought ‘nah, that’s not going to happen.‘“
”Somewhere in the last 20 minutes, we caught that one fish, bumped us up to first. It was really exciting,“ Sander said.
”We saw them coming from 15th place to ninth, holding there. We were talking about poundages and what kind of things we need to bump up to the next level,” explained Breanna. “It was certainly a memory that won’t be lost watching them go from 9th to 3rd to 1st.”
Camden caught the biggest bass in the tournament at 6.39 pounds, while Sander took in more total fish.
”One might have caught more fish, but the other one, while he was on a pattern, maybe, he broke off his lure and the other spent a half hour in total time re-tying lures. They had a whole strategy in place on how to keep fishing, and fish well,” added Breanna.
A victory the Ludeman’s will never forget.
”Biggest tournament that I’ve done successfully. I’ve taken first and second in some other tournaments, but not any on the same level. This is so many more boats and such higher competition,“ Camden said.
”This is just a memory that will live on. We’ll talk about it forever in the family and certainly as brothers when they talk to their children someday about how they were champions,” Breanna added.
Sander and Camden will fish again on Mille Lacs Lake in the Tournament of Champions on Aug. 23.
