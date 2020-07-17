Local non-profit accepting school supply donations for kids in need

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether area kids will be distance learning or getting on a school bus this fall, one local nonprofit makes sure students have the supplies they need.
Friends of Learning Back to School Project launching its 2020 campaign once again seeking school supplies from donors. The effort is a collaboration between organizations like St. Peter Kiwanis, the Salvation Army and St. Peter Library. Last year they helped fill the backpacks of a record 550 students in Nicollet County.
The group has set out collection barrels at area businesses in Nicollet County, including Family Fresh, First National Bank, Hometown Bank, River’s Edge Hospital and more.
You can learn more about the Friends of Learning Back to School Project on their Facebook page.
