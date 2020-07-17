Local wedding venue adapts during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer Wedding season has been hit hard by the pandemic, but the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is trying to work within the restrictions.
With the mask ordinance in place, wedding parties and guests will have to wear a mask at all times except when they are seated at their table... and are also strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.
Event Center Co-director Eric Jones says they are trying to be as accommodating as possible.
“Throughout the entire lock down, we have taken it day by day, week by week, month by month as it’s progressed. We’ve been working with the brides, the grooms and the families, if the events have cancelled to try and find new dates for them into later this fall or into 2021 or 2022. As the directives have come down from the state, governor’s office we’ve been taking those and working with the weddings we do have coming up. Letting them know what they can do, what they can’t do and how we can possibly make their weddings work,” Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Co-director Eric Jones said.
Even though the facility has seen a decline in business, they have some weddings scheduled for end of July and going into August which has given them some optimism.
