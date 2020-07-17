Local wedding venue adapts during pandemic

“Throughout the entire lock down, we have taken it day by day, week by week, month by month as it’s progressed. We’ve been working with the brides, the grooms and the families, if the events have cancelled to try and find new dates for them into later this fall or into 2021 or 2022. As the directives have come down from the state, governor’s office we’ve been taking those and working with the weddings we do have coming up. Letting them know what they can do, what they can’t do and how we can possibly make their weddings work,” Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Co-director Eric Jones said.