Millions of dollars in damage done to crops from recent storms

(KEYC) - Farmers in western and southern Minnesota getting a good idea of the financial impact on their damaged fields following last weekend’s hail storm.
From Kandiyohi to Nicollet County, acres upon acres were impacted and millions of dollars were lost. This comes on the heels of a year filled with hope and what some would consider the best crop the area has seen in five years.
In all thousands of acres of corn, soy beans, kidney beans, sugar beets, peas, sweet corn, and alfalfa were impacted. A crop consultant says many of the farmers hit will be get help from crop insurance, but it won’t help them recoup all their losses.
