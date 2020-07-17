Minnesota State players making summer training sessions count after WPSL season canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Women’s Premier Soccer League called off its summer season earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many collegiate student-athletes utilize that campaign as a way to continue developing their talents and while there will not be any WPSL games taking place, some of the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s soccer players on Mankato United’s squad are training in small groups after a long time off from the field.
”It’s really hard to get back into game shape, but it’s slowly building back,” said Brittaney Kroll, a senior defender for the Minnesota State Mavericks.
The Mavericks missed out on the majority of their spring season, making the summer training sessions that much more important for building team chemistry.
”That spring really develops a lot of players, puts people in new positions that they haven’t played before,” That set us back a bit, but I think these summer sessions are really going to help us out getting into the fall season.“
”Now that we have this opportunity, it’s been nice to have our teammates back, so hopefully it will help us get better and better.”
Last year, MSU advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament and hopes to make a run at the national title in 2020.
”Definitely one of the biggest goals is to go further than last year and build from that. The senior class had done a really good job pushing us to where we got, so I think coming in with leadership and getting our team there as a senior class is a big thing,“ Minnesota State senior midfielder Danielle Tazic said.
”We’ve really taken it to different teams, we’ve shown that we are a threat in the nation, playing with the same style, very attacking, don’t hold back anything it’s fun to be apart of,” said Molly Sarafolean, Minnesota State senior forward.
The Mavericks have won four straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament titles.
Minnesota State is scheduled to begin NSIC play Sept. 18 at Wayne State.
