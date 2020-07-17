Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo offers new show opportunity for Minnesota youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After the cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair and some county fair livestock shows going virtual, a new youth livestock show is providing an opportunity for youth in the state.
The Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo Beef, Sheep and Meat Goat show is open to all Minnesota 4-H and FFA members and any other youth between the ages of 8 and 21.
This show comes after many summer cancellations. Since so many already had their livestock projects in their barn, ready to go, volunteers across the state started planning the livestock expo.
It will abide by county and state guidelines for the health and safety of the families and volunteers.
Planned for August 19-23 in Jackson and Fairmont, the open livestock show has an entry deadline of July 31 and the online entry system can be found here.
