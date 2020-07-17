45 new cases of COVID-19 in southcentral Minnesota as state surpasses 45,000 confirmed cases

The state of Minnesota surpassed 45,000 cases of COVID-19 on July 17, 2020. (Source: KEYC News Now)
July 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:41 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota has now confirmed a total of 45,013 cases of coronavirus.

669 Minnesotans tested positive yesterday, and the state reports seven new deaths, bringing the total statewide death toll to 1,533.

45 new cases were reported in southcentral Minnesota with Blue Earth County reporting the most at 13 new cases bringing the total to 653. Other counties reporting new cases include: Brown-1, Faribault-2, Jackson-1, LeSueur-4, McLeod-3, Martin-2, Renville-5, Rice-6, Sibley-1, Waseca-3 and Watonwan-4.

In Iowa, state health officials report 37,414 total positive cases with 781 total deaths since the pandemic began.

