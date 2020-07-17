No citations issued to date in Mankato’s facemask mandate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are one week into the city of Mankato's mask mandate, and Mankato Public Safety says they have written zero citations so far.
Police say they have received some calls of individuals violating the ordinance, and given out warnings.
But overall, they say residents and visitors are largely abiding by the mandate.
Remember, individuals can be fined $100 and businesses $200, for failing to comply with the ordinance.
Mankato’s mask mandate is set to expire on September 5, unless the city council decides to extend it.
