The Pond Road Market carries on through pandemic to celebrate 4th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four days of every month, the Pond Road Market is open for business.
Refurbished and antique furniture for homes of several styles are just a few things showcased on the property south of Mankato along Highway 22.
Pond Road Market says it also offers an unparalleled shopping experience each time you visit.
"Between sales we change out about 80-percent of the inventory," co-owner of Pond Road Market Ron Saye said.
Before opening each month, Pond Road posts its inventory to Facebook so shoppers get and inside look.
Although, it’s still first-come-first-serve.
"If they see something they really want, they know they better get here right away the first day or it's probably going to be gone," co-owner of Pond Road Market Terry Saye said.
The market is celebrating its four year anniversary this weekend and says product and vendor selection has evolved.
“It’s always changing,” Terry Saye said.
“It is always changing. The things we used to sell 10 years ago, we don’t sell today. Or we do, but something that sold for 500-dollars back then now we are lucky if we can get 100-dollars for it. The clientele coming in the door is much younger then it was 10 years ago and they want 50′s and 60′s items,” Ron Saye added.
The market closed in March and April and made its return in late May amid coronavirus concerns.
Now, Pond Road Market stresses the importance of shopping local.
"It will be really important moving forward in the coming months to continue to shop small and shop local, cause otherwise these places will go away. We won't be able to make it," Hamond said.
All while wearing masks and following health and safety precautions.
