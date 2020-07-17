Saturday car show to honor Mankato West student

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A car show takes place this weekend in honor of a Mankato West High School student who died unexpectedly in his sleep in March.
17-year-old Andy Wendinger would have been a senior this fall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends weren’t able to honor him like they wanted to back in March.
A car show takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West High School parking lot.
All proceeds from the event will go to the family.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: West High School parking lot
Cost: $25 to enter a vehicle. Spectator admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and younger.
Registration: To show a vehicle, call 507-995-2219 or email juliaannejames17@gmail.com to preregister, or arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.