Silver Lake police investigating repeated break-ins

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - In McLeod County, the Silver Lake Police Department investigates a break in a building on the city's Main Street.
Responding officers cleared the building at 141 Main Street West and found no one inside.
Officials say this is the third or fourth time that this has happened. In this case, the door jamb was broken. Authorities haven’t said if anything was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Silver Lake Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.