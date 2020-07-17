Minnesota Zoo re-opening on July 24

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The animals at the Minnesota Zoo will soon be back in the spotlight.
The Zoo announcing it will reopen to the public one week from today, on July 24. Aside from hosting drive-thru events, it’s the first time the Minnesota Zoo will be officially opening since it closed back in March, sparking a financial hardship.
The Walz administration eventually gave the zoo $6 million in funding to help keep its doors open.
Visitors, including those with zoo memberships, must reserve tickets online in advance. Ticket sales for the zoo’s reopening are now available.
