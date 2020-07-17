Minnesota Zoo re-opening on July 24

Minnesota Zoo re-opening on July 24
A red panda naps in a man-made tree while another strolls through their exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2002. The red pandas, which are natives of the Himalayas, are currently housed in a climate controlled, artificial environment in a building with no other animals. Under a capital bond recommended by Gov. Jesse Ventura, the zoo would receive $7.2 million for the design and development of an Asian Trail project contingent upon 25 percentprivate fund raising in which the red pandas and many other cold climate animals would be moved to larger outdoor areas more similar to their native environments. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (Source: ANN HEISENFELT)
July 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 8:34 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The animals at the Minnesota Zoo will soon be back in the spotlight.

The Zoo announcing it will reopen to the public one week from today, on July 24. Aside from hosting drive-thru events, it’s the first time the Minnesota Zoo will be officially opening since it closed back in March, sparking a financial hardship.

The Walz administration eventually gave the zoo $6 million in funding to help keep its doors open.

Visitors, including those with zoo memberships, must reserve tickets online in advance. Ticket sales for the zoo’s reopening are now available.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.