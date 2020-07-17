Minnesota Zoo re-opening on July 24

A red panda naps in a man-made tree while another strolls through their exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2002. The red pandas, which are natives of the Himalayas, are currently housed in a climate controlled, artificial environment in a building with no other animals. Under a capital bond recommended by Gov. Jesse Ventura, the zoo would receive $7.2 million for the design and development of an Asian Trail project contingent upon 25 percentprivate fund raising in which the red pandas and many other cold climate animals would be moved to larger outdoor areas more similar to their native environments. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (Source: ANN HEISENFELT)