Car show held in remembrance of Mankato West High School student

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People came together for a car show in honor of a teen who lost his life in March.
Andy Wendinger died unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of 17. This fall he would have been a senior at Mankato West High School.
“So when he passed away and then the Covid thing hit nobody really had the chance to share his memory so I thought this would be a good idea to spread his memory to other people and get together with other friends,” said event coordinator and friend of Andy’s Julia James.
The event, held in the West Parking Lot was inspired by Andy’s love for cars, motor sports and his 1977 Chevy pickup.
“Andy wound up with this 1977 Chevy pickup and would always park in this particular stall and they(his friends) talked trucks, they’d go to car shows he’d ride motorcycle. He loved his motor sports and he’d be incredibly honored,” said Andy’s father, Jon Wendinger.
Family, friends and community members were in attendance.
“He was a happy person he always put smiles on faces and his laughter was very contagious. Everyone knew him because of how nice he was,” said James.
“He was a very outgoing kid he had a big heart, a heart of gold and he was friends with everybody and cared for everybody,” said Andy’s mother Lisa Wendinger.
Proceeds from entering a vehicle and attendance to the show all went to Andy’s family as well as to fix parts of his pickup he never got to do.
