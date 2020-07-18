Local wartime servicemen honored

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - ‘Oh say can you see by the dawns early light’ are words that showcase American pride.
The National Anthem symbolizes The United States of American, including the armed forces.
On Saturday, in the downtown streets of Le Sueur, community members sung the National Anthem as apart of an afternoon flyover dedicated to three local wartime servicemen.
The loud rumbles were just one part of the day's activities all aimed to honor local families of fighters who passed away in combat and are still missing in action.
The afternoon slate featured live music, socializing, a color guard, a guest speaker and the finale was the fly over by the Cold War Era fighter jets.
The organizer of the event, Jamie Erickson, says the pieces fell into place while working to bring this event to life.
“I said we were thinking about doing this air show and he said well I would like to sponsor it for my great uncle. He was the first person to die in World War I in St.Peter so that’s kind of how it all got started.”
The three local men that were honored, were supported by their families in attendance.
"Instantly on Facebook I put thank you for the celebration because I thought this was the greatest."
"I just started crying on highway 169 on my drive here. It's emotional."
A large crowd turned out, despite the scorching temperatures. Which speaks to the towns unity.
“Getting everyone to do what they are supposed to be do. The National Anthem singer, the VFW, the Legions. Three shirts later, to showers and we’re here.”
