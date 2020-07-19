Local nonprofit gives quilts to veterans

BLUE EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Main Street Sewing Society is providing comfort and love in the form of quilts.
The annual Quilts of Valor is on a mission to donate the handcrafted quilts to local veterans.
This year, sights are on veterans of the Vietnam War.
“Right now we’re working on Vietnam veterans, we’re very aware of how they were treated when they came home. This is just a little way we can say welcome home and thank you for your service to them,” President of Main Street Sewing Society, Michele Hard said.
The organization is typically showcased at the Faribault County fair, although this year due to the pandemic quilts were handed out in a drive-thru fashion.
“We sent out a letter and an RSVP so we knew who was coming through today. Otherwise they can pick them up or we will have them delivered to them. We have a lot who aren’t out as much. We will be safe distancing, drop the quilt and back away so with the Covid, we’re trying to be very aware of that.”
It takes quilters one calendar year to prepare all of the quilts for the event.
This year, 90 quilts will be given out.
“The veterans are always so humble and grateful. It’s something we want to do for them and a lot of them don’t think they deserve it. It kind of breaks your heart because they do. They seen to really support this process,” Vice President of Main Street Sewing Society, Carrie Meyer said.
Members of the Society say they started this crusade to give back to the people who are willing to give their lives for their country.
“It’s us who are really humbled, we’re so grateful for what they do. A lot of them think, well I didn’t do that much well yes, you did.”
